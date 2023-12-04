Amerks, Genesee Brew House Announce Return of Amerks Amber Ale for 2023-24 Season

(Rochester, NY) -







(Rochester, NY) - The Genesee Brew House, a longtime supporter and partner of the Rochester Americans, has announced the return of the ever-popular Amerks Amber Ale for the 2023-24 season.

The special-release brew, now in its fifth season, will be available for purchase on draft and in to-go growlers and crowlers exclusively at the Genesee Brew House and on Amerks game-nights at the newly designed Genesee Brewery at The Blue Cross Arena while supplies last.

Fans 21 and older can get their first taste of the season on Friday, Dec. 8 during a special pregame Happy Hour at the Genesee Brewery from 6:00-7:00 p.m. before the Amerks host the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena. The event will feature specially priced drafts of the Amerks Amber Ale and live music. Renowned Genesee Brew House Brewmaster, Dean Jones, will be on-hand for the inaugural pour at approximately 6:30 p.m. and will perform the ceremonial puck-drop.

Select fans in attendance will also receive a Genny-themed giveaway, courtesy of Genny.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Amerks Amber Ale! This ale is incredibly balanced, and pairs perfectly with Amerks hockey," said Jones. "We're so happy to continue this collaboration and celebrate professional hockey in Rochester!"

A super smooth amber ale with subtle malty notes that are accented by biscuit and toasted caramel flavors, Amerks Amber Ale was created and crafted by Jones using his 20-barrel pilot system.

"The Amerks and Genny beer remain two of the most iconic and time-honored institutions here in the city of Rochester and we're excited for the chance to bring those together again with the return of the Amerks Amber Ale," said Amerks Interim Vice President of Business Operations, Chad Buck.

