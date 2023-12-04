IceHogs Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss and Hat Giveaway up Next for Hogs

Three big games loom ahead for the Rockford IceHogs this week. Get dialed in to the most recent chapter of IceHogs Weekly to make sure you're up to date on the Hogs here in the month of December.

After a road test against the Iowa Wild on Tuesday, the IceHogs return home to the BMO Center for a pair of games against the San Diego Gulls on Friday and Saturday. Friday features the return of $2 Beers, and Saturday is the IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss Night! Included in the fun for Saturday is the first night of the IceHogs Local Artist Hat Series giveaway.

4-2 Loss @ Manitoba

3-1 Loss @ Manitoba

Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ Iowa

Friday, Dec. 8 vs. San Diego

$2 Beer Friday

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. San Diego

Teddy Bear Toss

Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway

Numbers to Know

The IceHogs meet the San Diego Gulls for just the third time ever on Friday at the BMO Center.

Rookie Ryder Rolston scored on Friday in Manitoba and now has five goals this season.

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro leads all IceHogs defensemen with 10 points (2G, 8A) through his first 18 professional games.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Dec. 8 - $2 Beer Friday

Friday, Dec. 8 is another $2 Beer Friday at the BMO Center, presented by Bud Light and 104.9 The X! The IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Tickets to game on Dec. 8 vs. San Diego

Dec. 9 - Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 9 is the first night in the IceHogs' Local Artist Hat Series presented by BMO! Fans will receive a free IceHogs hat designed by local artist Joe Tallman upon entry to the BMO Center.

Presented by WTVO 17 and FOX 39

Local Artist Hat Series: Joe Tallman

Local Rockford-area artist Joe Tallman describes his artistic background and inspiration for the first hat of the Hogs' local artist hat series!

Dec. 9 - Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

Saturday, Dec. 9 is also the IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss night presented by Big Radio. Fans can bring plush toys to throw onto the ice once Rockford scores its first goal. The toys will then be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Tickets to game on Dec. 9 vs. San Diego

Defenseman Louis Crevier was recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday and made his NHL debut with the Hawks on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

On Saturday, defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips were returned on loan to Rockford from Chicago. Kaiser made his AHL debut with the Hogs on Sunday against Manitoba after skating in 21 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Colton Dach picked up two assists against Manitoba on Friday. The rookie already has four multi-point efforts in his first 13 professional appearances.

Rockford ranks third in the Central Division with 20 points and a 9-7-2-0 record.

The Hogs have performed well on the road and are 5-4-1-0 when playing away from the BMO Center.

The IceHogs meet the San Diego Gulls for just the third time ever on Friday, Dec. 8. The two teams last met twice in the 2016-17 season: Rockford fell to San Diego 3-2 in overtime in the Stateline on Jan. 13, and the Hogs dropped a 3-2 game in regulation on Feb. 25.

The Gulls enter this week at last place in league standings with only 12 points (4-11-4-0) in 19 games.

Rockford is 9-1-1-0 when scoring first and has an .864 points percentage in those games, giving them the eighth best mark in the AHL.

The Hogs' power play is ranked sixth in the league at 21.4%.

After only one of Rockford's first 10 games was decided by two or fewer goals, seven of the Hogs' last eight games have been decided by two or less.

In Rockford's last game against Manitoba on Sunday, 10 Chicago Blackhawks draft picks suited up for the game. There were also 10 rookies that dressed for the game.

Hog Talk - Episode 6: Cole Guttman

Check out the official podcast for the Rockford IceHogs! Watch on YouTube or follow along with all the exclusive IceHogs stories and content on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Player Profile

# 44 Wyatt Kaiser (D)

Kaiser, 21, was loaned to the IceHogs from the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday along with fellow defenseman Isaak Phillips. The Andover, Minnesota native appeared in 21 games with Chicago while posting four assists before making his IceHogs debut on Sunday against Manitoba. The former third-round pick of Chicago spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he earned conference honors each season.

