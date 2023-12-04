San Diego Gulls Recall Jaxsen Wiebe from Tulsa
December 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled right wing Jaxsen Wiebe from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Wiebe, 21 (5/16/02), tallied 2-2=4 points with seven penalty minutes (PIM) and a +3 rating in three games with Tulsa. He has recorded one assist (0-1=1) and two PIM in seven games with San Diego this season. He earned his first professional point and assist in his AHL debut Oct. 24 at Tucson. Wiebe signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League (NHL) on March 2, 2023.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward recorded 14-25=39 points, 106 PIM and a +13 rating in 45 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2022-23 season. Across four WHL seasons with Red Deer, Edmonton and Prince George from 2019-23, he earned 33-62- points with 299 PIM and a +21 rating in 169 career games. The Moose Jaw, Sask. native also posted 5-8=13 points in 22 WHL playoff games, helping Edmonton win the WHL Championship in 2021-22.
