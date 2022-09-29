Penguins Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will begin their training camp for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Training camp will consist of seven scheduled practices and four exhibition games.

Most practices will be held at the Toyota SportsPlex and split between two groups. These practices will be open to the public and media alike. Media will have the opportunity to speak with players no later than 15 minutes after the first healthy player leaves the ice at the end of a given practice. Coaches will not speak until the conclusion of the second practice.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lone training camp practice at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (Oct. 4) will be open to the media, but closed to the public.

The Penguins' training camp schedule is as follows:

DATE TIME LOCATION

Saturday, Oct. 1 Practice 10:00 - 11:55 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Sunday, Oct. 2 Practice 10:00 - 11:55 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Monday, Oct. 3 Group 1 Practice 10:00 - 11:15 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Group 2 Practice 11:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 Group 1 Practice 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Group 1 vs. 2 Scrimmage 11:00 - 11:45 a.m.

Group 2 Practice 12:05 - 12:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 Preseason Game vs. Hershey, 10:35 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, Oct. 6 Practice 10:15 - 11:30 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Friday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, Oct. 8 Practice 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Sunday, Oct. 9 Preseason Game at Hershey, 5:00 p.m. Giant Center

Monday, Oct. 10 DAY OFF

Tuesday, Oct. 11 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex

Friday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center

All practice times are subject to change.

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office, or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.