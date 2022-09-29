Penguins Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule
September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will begin their training camp for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Training camp will consist of seven scheduled practices and four exhibition games.
Most practices will be held at the Toyota SportsPlex and split between two groups. These practices will be open to the public and media alike. Media will have the opportunity to speak with players no later than 15 minutes after the first healthy player leaves the ice at the end of a given practice. Coaches will not speak until the conclusion of the second practice.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lone training camp practice at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (Oct. 4) will be open to the media, but closed to the public.
The Penguins' training camp schedule is as follows:
DATE TIME LOCATION
Saturday, Oct. 1 Practice 10:00 - 11:55 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Sunday, Oct. 2 Practice 10:00 - 11:55 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Monday, Oct. 3 Group 1 Practice 10:00 - 11:15 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Group 2 Practice 11:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 Group 1 Practice 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Group 1 vs. 2 Scrimmage 11:00 - 11:45 a.m.
Group 2 Practice 12:05 - 12:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 Preseason Game vs. Hershey, 10:35 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Thursday, Oct. 6 Practice 10:15 - 11:30 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Friday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, Oct. 8 Practice 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Sunday, Oct. 9 Preseason Game at Hershey, 5:00 p.m. Giant Center
Monday, Oct. 10 DAY OFF
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex
Friday, Oct. 7 Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center
All practice times are subject to change.
Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office, or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2022
- Penguins Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Announce Details for 2022-23 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union - Rochester Americans
- New York Islanders Assign 15 Players to Bridgeport - Bridgeport Islanders
- Luke Stevens, Nick Pastujov, Pascal Laberge, and Hugo Roy Join Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Former Jr. Bear, Carlisle Native Shane Sellar to Attend Hershey's Training Camp - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.