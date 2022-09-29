Silver Knights Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule
September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 29, the on-ice practice schedule for 2022 Silver Knights Training Camp at Lifeguard Arena. The team will hit the ice for the first time on Monday, October 3, with all team skates at Lifeguard Arena open to the public.
Speltz, along with Head Coach Manny Viveiros and select players, will be available for press availability following the final practice session on Monday.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2022 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Please note this schedule is subject to change
Monday, October 3
Group 1 practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Group 2 practice 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Tuesday, October 4
Practice session 1 (both groups) 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Practice session 2 12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Wednesday, October 5
Practice session 1 (both groups) 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Practice session 2 12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Thursday, October 6
Practice session (non-game group) 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Friday, October 7
Practice session (non-game group) 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Preseason game @ Tucson at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 8
Practice session 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
Preseason game vs Tucson at 3:00 p.m. at The Dollar Loan Center
Monday, October 10
Off Day for Players
The official training camp roster for the Silver Knights will be revealed closer to the start of camp.
The Silver Knights open the regular season on home ice at The Dollar Loan Center on October 14 against the Tucson Roadrunners, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.
