12 Join Roadrunners from Coyotes Training Camp

September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned 12 players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the clubs' American Hockey League affiliate.

Forward Nathan Smith September 25, 2022 in Preseason Game for Coyotes at Tucson Arena.

Forwards:

- Michael Carcone - Placed on waivers for purposes of assignment to Tucson (AHL)

- Adam Cracknell - Released from PTO and assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Jean-Sebastien Dea - Placed on waivers for purposes of assignment to Tucson (AHL)

- Liam Kirk - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Ryan McGregor - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Nathan Smith - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Colin Theisen - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Reece Vitelli - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

Defenseman Lukas Klok September 25, 2022 in Preseason Game for Coyotes at Tucson Arena.

Defensemen:

- Lukas Klok - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Ronald Knot - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

- Noah Laaouan - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

Goaltenders:

- David Tendeck - Assigned to Tucson (AHL)

Defenseman Ronald Knot September 25, 2022 in Preseason Game for Coyotes at Tucson Arena.

