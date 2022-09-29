New York Islanders Assign 15 Players to Bridgeport

The New York Islanders have announced the following roster moves as their 2022-23 training camp continues this week.

The following 15 players have been assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders:

Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen, forwards Collin Adams, Erik Brown, Blade Jenkins, Jeff Kubiak, Daylan Kuefler, Jimmy Lambert, Kyle MacLean, Matthew Maggio, Reece Newkirk, Chris Terry and defensemen Trevor Cosgrove, Ryan MacKinnon, Connor McCarthy and Vincent Sevigny.

Goaltender Tristan Lennox has been returned to his junior hockey club, the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League.

