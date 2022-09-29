Former Jr. Bear, Carlisle Native Shane Sellar to Attend Hershey's Training Camp

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has invited Carlisle, Pennsylvania native Shane Sellar to 2022 Training Camp, set to open Monday, Oct. 3 at GIANT Center.

Sellar, 25, grew up in Central Pennsylvania and started skating and playing hockey at Twin Ponds at a young age. He played for the Hershey Jr. Bears and York Devils youth organizations, then played two seasons for the prestigious Hershey Jr. Bears Quebec team, leading the team to back-to-back tournament championships in 2008-09 and 2009-10. He was the captain of the 2009-10 club.

"We're excited to have Shane join us for Training Camp," said vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "Shane is a true testament to just how special the Central Pennsylvania hockey community is. From his days as a Jr. Bear to now pulling on the Chocolate and White sweater, we're thrilled for him to get to live out his dream as he takes the ice for our club. He had a strong NCAA career, and we're looking forward to him joining our group."

The forward played prep hockey at Canterbury School, then split time in the junior ranks for the United States Hockey League's Sioux Falls Stampede and North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets from 2014-16. He played three seasons at Dartmouth College, including a career-best 2017-18 campaign in which he struck for 22 points (11g, 11a) in 34 games for the Big Green. He finished his NCAA career at R.P.I. last year, posting 12 points (7g, 5a) in 39 games.

Sellar started his pro career this past March with the ECHL's Reading Royals, skating in three games. He has signed an ECHL contract with Reading for the upcoming season.

Sellar and the Bears are set to take the ice to open the club's 2022 Training Camp at 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center on Monday morning. The Chocolate and White will be under the direction of new head coach Todd Nelson as the club prepares for its 85th anniversary season. Training Camp will be open to the public and additional details will be shared via HersheyBears.com and the team's social media accounts in the coming days. An initial Training Camp roster will be announced Sunday.

The Bears open the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center. Fans may join the Season Ticket Holder community with plans starting at less than $12 per game. Choose your games and seats with Full and Partial plans available now.

