Amerks Announce Details for 2022-23 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union

September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today details for the team's 2022-23 Home Opener, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, featuring a pregame Roc the Block Party, Happy Hour, giveaways and more ahead of the Amerks' season-opening matchup against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Opening Night festivities begin with a pregame Roc the Block Party, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, on Broad St. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Family-friendly activities include a bounce house, face painting and live music from the Back in Town band. Fans can also choose from an assortment of food options, including Live Spin Cotton Candy, Wraps on Wheels, The Meatball Truck Co, Rob's Al Dente, Rob's Kabobs, Waffles R Wild, Eat Greek, Zweigle's, and Dippin' Dots while ushering in another exciting season of Amerks hockey in Rochester.

There will also be an extended Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 Genesee drafts outside at the Block Party and inside at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive purple Kinecta FCU and Amerks-branded Thundersticks, thanks to Kinecta Federal Credit Union, while 2022-23 magnet schedules, courtesy of Nissan, will be available to all fans at the game. After the game, there will be a Zweigle's hot dog giveaway.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Home Opener start at just $10.

Amerks 2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $15 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.