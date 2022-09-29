New York Rangers Assign 19 Players to Wolf Pack
September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has assigned 19 players to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.
The club assigned goaltenders Talyn Boyko, Parker Gahagen, and Dylan Garand, defensemen Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, Blake Hillman, Luke Martin, Matthew Robertson, and Hunter Skinner, and forwards Easton Brodzinski, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Tanner Fritz, Zach Jordan, Ryder Korczak, Ryan Lohin, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.
The Wolf Pack's current roster stands at three goaltenders, six defensemen, and ten forwards. The Rangers currently have 42 players in training camp. They have 26 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders on the roster.
The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.
To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on ticket packages and to purchase single-game tickets.
