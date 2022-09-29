Amerks Sign Mersch to One-Year Contract Extension

September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed veteran forward Michael Mersch to a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Mersch, who signed a two-year AHL deal with Rochester prior to the 2021-22 campaign, posted career-highs in goals (26), assists (28) and points (54) in 65 games last season while serving as team captain. He also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff contests during the Amerks' run to the North Division Semifinals.

The nine-year pro has appeared in 470 career AHL games between the Amerks, Texas Stars, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, totaling 318 points (156+162) while also adding 35 points (16+19) in 49 Calder Cup Playoff games. Additionally, Mersch, a five-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL who won a Calder Cup with Manchester in 2015, has skated in 17 career NHL contests with the Los Angeles Kings, tallying a goal and a pair of assists.

Prior to turning pro, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA), where he registered 120 points (67+53) in 157 games with the Badgers from 2010-2014. As a senior, he was named an All-Big Ten First Team selection and earned AHCA West Second-Team All-American honors.

He was originally drafted by the Kings in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.