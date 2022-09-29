Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule
September 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced 2022-23 training camp will open on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Players will report to Syracuse and have their first on-ice practice on Oct. 4. Camp will run through Sunday, Oct. 9 with two preseason contests - on the road against the Utica Comets and at home against the Rochester Americans.
The full on-ice schedule for Crunch training camp is below, subject to change:
Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7, 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8, 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9, off day
The full preseason schedule is below:
Friday, Oct. 7 at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Rochester Americans, 5 p.m.
All Crunch practices at Upstate Medical University Arena are free and open to the public.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
