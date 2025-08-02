Penalty Shootout: LAFC vs. Club Pachuca: Leagues Cup

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







With Hugo Lloris unavailable, Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal led LAFC in a penalty shootout against Club Pachuca in Leagues Cup.







