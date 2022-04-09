Peguero Plates Four, Powers Curve Past Senators

CURVE, PA. - For the second night in a row, Liover Peguero knocked multiple runs home as the Curve defeated the Senators, 9-1, on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

With runners on second and third, Peguero roped a single into left field to give Altoona a 4-0 lead in the third inning. The bases were loaded after Connor Scott, Aaron Shackelford, and Matt Fraizer all singled to open the frame. After a Nick Gonzales walk that scored the first run, Jack Suwinski grounded out to the Senators starter Richard Guasch to score another run before Peguero came to the plate. Guasch allowed four runs on six hits in three innings to take the loss.

The 21-year-old shortstop later brought two more runs across in the seventh on a double off Gerardo Carrillo that went off the glove of left fielder Jacob Rhinesmith. Carrillo allowed three runs in one inning of work.

Peguero scored on a Blake Sabol single in the next at bat. In his first two games of Double-A, Peguero is 3-for-7 with a home run and six runs batted in.

Gonzales drove his first Double-A home run out to left field in the fifth inning, a solo shot off reliever Alex Troop. Two batters later, Suwinski followed with a solo shot of his own, his first home run of the season to make it a 6-1 game. Gonzales finished the game 1-for-2 with three runs scored, while Suwinski finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Curve starter Mike Burrows was solid in his first outing of the season, allowing just two hits across four innings of work. He struck out four batters without allowing a run, throwing 48 pitches. JC Flowers entered in the fifth and allowed one unearned run in two innings. With runners on first and third, Senators' shortstop Jecksson Flores singled to score KJ Harrison, who reached on a throwing error by Jared Triolo.

Austin Roberts earned the win and struck out three batters through two no-hit innings in his Double-A debut before Tahnaj Thomas pitched a perfect ninth to end the contest.

Sabol finished 3-4 in his Double-A debut with three singles and an RBI. Altoona finished the contest with 10 hits for the first time this season.

The Curve and Senators wrap up their weekend series on Sunday afternoon at PNG Field at 1:00 p.m. RHP Luis Ortiz is slated to take the ball for the Curve, while RHP Cole Henry will make the start for Harrisburg.

