April 9, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 9, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HAMILTON DIDN'T THROW AWAY HIS SHOT - Infielder David Hamilton did not waste any time introducing himself to Red Sox Nation. Leading off the bottom of the first inning, he ripped the first pitch he saw down the right field line for a leadoff triple. He followed that up with a two-run home run in the second inning. Hamilton singled home Hudson Potts in the third inning and was just a double away from the cycle. He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and smashed a grand slam, tying a franchise record with seven RBIs. The last Sea Dog to record seven RBIs was Jon Still, July 20, 2009.

FIRST OPENING DAY VICTORY SINCE 2017 - The Sea Dogs secured the 11-6 victory last night over the Fisher Cats, the first Opening Day win since 2017. The 2017 Portland lineup featured Rafael Devers while Teddy Stankiewicz was the on the mound. The Sea Dogs had been outscored 21-2 on Opening Days the last three seasons.

EASTERN LEAGUE, ROUND TWO - Despite a quick detour as the Double-A Northeast League in 2021, the Portland Sea Dogs are once again members of the Eastern League after Major League Baseball decided to return the historic league names during the offseason.

FROM AWAY - Despite 16 returning Sea Dogs, there are many new faces in Maine. Newly acquired infielder David Hamilton will make his Red Sox organizational debut with Portland. Hamilton was acquired by the Red Sox from Milwaukee with Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Binelas for Hunter Renfroe in 2021. He impressed on the basepaths in 2021, having the fifth-most stolen bases and third-most triples in all levels of Minor League Baseball. In the outfield, 2021 Sea Dogs Pedro Castellanos and Wil Dalton return while Tyler Dearden and Isranel Wilson will make their debuts. Dearden was named MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2021 after leading Greenville in home runs (24). Signed as a free agent in 2022, Wilson spent 2021 with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA - Los Angeles Angels) and was also named a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. He hit .247 with eight doubles and 21 home runs.

YOU WANT PROSPECTS? WE HAVE PROSPECTS - Red Sox No. 5 prospect and top pitching prospect RHP Brayan Bello was promoted to Portland in 2021 after going 5-0 with a 2.27 ERA with the Greenville Drive. Bello made 15 starts with the Sea Dogs and finished his time in Portland with a 2-3 record and 4.66 ERA while recording 87 strikeouts in his 63.2 innings. LHP Brandon Walter finished the season 5-4 with a 2.92 ERA starting 14 games and appearing in 25. Walter is the No. 9 prospect in the Red Sox system and was drafted in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware.LHP Chris Murphy was named Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the week twice in 2021 with the Sea Dogs. The No. 11 prospect was promoted to Portland on July 31st and made six starts for the Sea Dogs. He held opposing hitters to a .242 batting average and struck out 47 batters in 33.0 innings. LHP Jay Groome was the 12th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and appeared in three games for the Sea Dogs in 2021. The No. 12 prospect finished his Double-A debut season strong with a 2-0 record and 2.30 ERA. He fanned 26 hitters in 15.2 innings while walking just four batters. Infielder Christian Koss is ranked as the No. 27 prospect after his 2021 campaign with Greenville. Through 104 games, he hit .271 with 18 doubles, seven triples and 15 home runs while driving in 55 runs. Koss was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies for Yoan Aybar on December 3, 2020.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos takes the mound for the Sea Dogs in the first afternoon game of the season. Acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, the 21-year-old finished last season 7-4 with a 2.50 ERA. He split time in the starting rotation and the bullpen, making 13 starts in 23 appearances. RHP Nick Fraze makes the start for the Fisher Cats and went 4-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.