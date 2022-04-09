Erie Walks off on Akron on Saturday Afternoon

The SeaWolves notched their first walk-off win of the 2022 season, taking down the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Erie jumped ahead in the last of the third inning against Guardians top pitching prospect Daniel Espino. Espino began the game retiring six consecutive hitters with five coming on strikeouts. Kerry Carpenter led off the third and belted a solo home run for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gage Workman led off and blasted a solo home run to right for a 2-0 advantage. The home run for Workman was his first Double-A hit.

Erie starter Garrett Hill followed the strong performance of Reese Olson on Friday with an equally dominant outing. He took a no-decision hurling four scoreless frames, allowing one hit with a pair of walks and six strikeouts in his season debut.

Akron got on the board in the top of the fifth against Erie reliever Nick Kuzia. Julian Escobedo off with a double while Eric Rodriguez and Will Brennan followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Brayan Rocchio lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Escobedo, cutting the SeaWolves lead in half.

The SeaWolves remained in the lead until the top of the ninth inning. Reliever Joe Navilhon dispatched of the first two batters of the frame before allowing three straight singles to Brennan, Rocchio and Marcos Gonzalez, allowing the Ducks to tie the game. Navilhon struck out Johnathan Engelmann to strand runners on the corners.

Akron reliever Xzavion Curry tossed four scoreless innings and retired the first batter of the ninth before giving way to Tim Herrin. Herrin struck out the first batter he faced before hitting Carpenter to put the winning run on base. Dane Myers doubled down the right field line, pushing Carpenter to third. Cooper Johnson struck out but on a wild pitch, reached first base, allowing Carpenter to score the winning run.

Navilhon (1-0) earned the win allowing a run on three hits with no walks and a strikeout.

Herrin (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

The SeaWolves look for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Righty Austin Bergner takes the mound for Erie.

