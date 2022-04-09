RubberDucks Rally, But SeaWolves Win on Wild Pitch, 3-2

April 9, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron RubberDucks third baseman Marcos Gonzalez hit a game-tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Erie SeaWolves rallied to score the winning run on a wild pitch, ending a 3-2 victory over the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park Saturday afternoon.

Turning Point

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, left-hander Tim Herrin hit left fielder Kerry Carpenter with a 1-2 pitch. Third baseman Dane Myers lined a double to the right-field corner, sending Carpenter to third base. Herrin's wild 1-2 pitch to Cooper Johnson allowed Carpenter to score the winning run.

Mound Presence

In his Double-A debut, RubberDucks right-hander Daniel Espino struck out the first four batters and five of the first six. He allowed a third-inning leadoff home run to Carpenter before striking out the next three batters. He allowed a fourth-inning leadoff homer to shortstop Gage Workman before finishing with nine strikeouts in four innings. He yielded three hits and no walks. Right-hander Xzavion Curry began the fifth inning and worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings, aided by a double play Gonzalez started with a diving stop at third base to end the bottom of the eighth inning. Curry struck out seven batters and walked one, scattering four hits. Herrin relieved him with one out in the ninth inning.

Duck Tales

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, Akron tallied its first run, after center fielder Julian Escobedo doubled to left field, catcher Eric Rodríguez and right fielder Will Brennan both walked, and shortstop Brayan Rocchio lined a sacrifice fly to center field. In the ninth, Brennan and Rocchio hit consecutive two-out singles, and Gonzalez grounded a two-strike, two-out, RBI single to center field.

Notebook

Gonzalez also had the game-tying RBI on two-run home run when Akron was down to its final strike Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Park. The RubberDucks rallied for a 10-inning win for a season series split with the SeaWolves...Erie designated hitter Dillon Dingler, a Jackson High School graduate, went 1-for-3...Game Time: 3:03...Attendance: 731.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their three-game series in Erie at 1:35 p.m. EDT Sunday. Akron right-hander Tanner Burns is scheduled to make his Double-A debut against SeaWolves right-hander Austin Bergner. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for the RubberDucks home opener on Tuesday, April 12, and all home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.