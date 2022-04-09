Sea Dogs Fall in Rain-Shortened Game

Portland, Maine - Brandon Howlett collected two hits in his Portland Sea Dogs (1-1) debut in a rain-shortened loss, 3-0 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1) in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The Fisher Cats jumped onto the scoreboard first, this time against Sea Dogs starter Victor Santos. Tanner Morris led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second base on an Orelvis Martinez base hit. Spencer Horwitz singled in the next at-bat, but Tyler Dearden's throw from left field beat Morris to the plate, saving a run. Sebastian Espino then singled to left, scoring Martinez and Horwitz, giving the Fisher Cats a 2-0 advantage. Will Robertson followed with an RBI single of his own, expanding the New Hampshire lead to 3-0.

Brandon Howlett led the Sea Dogs offense, going 2-2, including his first Double-A hit in the second inning of Fisher Cats starter Nick Fraze. Howlett doubled to left, putting himself in scoring position with two outs, but was left stranded. Howlett later singled in the fifth inning, ending Fraze's day while notching his second hit.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, Portland threatened with two baserunners against Fisher Cats reliever Adrian Hernandez. Izzy Wilson and Pedro Castellanos worked back-to-back walks with one out. After Castellanos reached first, rain started to fall and the tarp was needed, stopping the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Adrian Hernandez (1-0) tossed one scoreless and hitless inning, walking two and striking out two in his first win of the season. Victor Santos (0-1) surrendered three runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and a strikeout in his first loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats play the finale of a three-game series at 1:00 pm on Sunday. Portland sends LHP Brandon Walter (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against New Hampshire RHP Paxton Schultz (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

