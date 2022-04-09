Senators Suffer First Defeat of the Season

The Altoona Curve tallied nine times Saturday afternoon to beat the Senators 9-1 and even their season-opening three game series. The Curve scored four in the third to break the game open. They tacked on two in the fifth and three more in the seventh. The Senators tallied their only run in the fifth on a single by Jecksson Flores.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Richard Guasch started and three innings. He sailed through the first two, facing just seven batters. In the third, though, he faced nine batters and allowed four to score including walking in a run to take the loss. Alex Troop followed and tossed three innings, eating the middle of the game for the Sens. He gave up two runs while striking out three. Gerardo Carillo pitched one frame and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks. Matt Cronin pitched a perfect eighth striking out the side.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jecksson Flores had two hits including an RBI single to drive in the only Senators run Saturday afternoon. KJ Harrison had a hit one day after going 3 x 3. The Sens stranded six runners between the third and sixth innings.

FILIBUSTERS

The game was played in 2:35 and in a steady breeze with temperatures in the mid-40s. This is one of two scheduled series less than six games this season. The other is a three-game series against Altoona in July at FNB Field at the conclusion of the All-Star break.

ON DECK

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game thee of their three-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

