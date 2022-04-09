Westburg Homers as Baysox Fall to Richmond

BOWIE, MD - The Bowie Baysox were dealt another loss to open their season on Saturday afternoon when the Richmond Flying Squirrels staged a big ninth-inning rally to secure a 9-2 final. With the game tied at two in the last frame, Richmond plated seven runs against two Bowie relievers to put the game out of reach.

Making his Double-A debut, Brandon Young got the start for Bowie, and worked to the tune of 4.1 innings before being relieved. Young Allowed scattered baserunners throughout the afternoon, but Richmond could only secure one run against him behind a solo home run by Michael Gigliotti. Logan Gillaspie followed young with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

Cameron Bishop looked to follow the strong pitching for Bowie after twirling a perfect seventh, but dealt with a heap of baserunners over the next two innings. After Richmond loaded the bases on Bishop in the eighth inning, Gigliotti struck again with a run-scoring single to break a 1-1 tie before Bishop could end the frame. After Bowie had re-tied the game, Bishop (L, 0-1) again loaded the bases to start the ninth inning on a walk and two singles before being lifted.

Looking to guide Bowie through the situation, Shelton Perkins took over for his Double-A debut. While things had begun well with a short lineout that held all three runners on base, Perkins went on to walk in two runs, and allow five more to score on a pair of hits, a stolen base, and a wild pitch. The Richmond tally reached seven before Perkins finally worked a strikeout and pop up to end the inning.

Before Richmond's big rally, Bowie twice tied the game with timely hitting. After Kai-Wei Teng opened with five scoreless innings for the Squirrels, Andrew Daschbach laced a double off of former Baysox pitcher Gray Fenter to open the seventh inning, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Watson.

When Richmond retook the lead in the eighth inning, Jordan Wetsburg wasted no time in resetting the score in the bottom of the frame, drilling a solo home run to left field off of Solomon Bates (W, 1-0), the first home run for the Baysox in 2022.

With a newfound seven-run lead, Richmond handed the final inning to Patrick Ruotolo, who set down the Baysox in order to close the day.

Bowie and Richmond will conclude their brief weekend series on Sunday at Prince George's Stadium. Antonio Velez will make his Orioles Organizational debut when he starts the game for the Baysox, while Bryan Brickhouse will get the start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

