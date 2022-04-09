Yard Goats Pound Ponies 13-2 in Hartford

Hartford, Conn- The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by the score of 13-2 on Saturday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats scored eight runs in the third inning highlighted by a pair of two-run homers by Aaron Schunk and Ezequiel Tovar along with a two-run single by Brenton Doyle. Every batter in the Yard Goats starting lineup had at least one hit as the Yard Goats picked up their first win of the 2022 season. Hartford starter Nick Bush fired five scoreless innings and registered eight strikeouts for the victory.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the second inning off Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Renteria. Coco Montes scored on a wild pitch and Jimmy Herron came up with a clutch two-out single, scoring Brenton Doyle, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Hartford chased Renteria from the game in the third inning with its best rally of the year. Tovar began the with inning with a walk and scored on a double by Willie MacIver to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Brenton Doyle singled home Michael Toglia and MacIver, giving the Yard Goats a 5-0 lead. Aaron Schunk followed with a two-run homer, his first in Double-A, and it was 7-0. Hartford put together consecutive doubles by Herron and Hunter Stovall, and Tovar capped the rally with a two-run homer to make it 10-0. The Yard Goats added three more runs in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Schunk and a two-run double by Daniel Cope.

The Yard Goats and Rumple Ponies conclude the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM. RHP Garrett Schilling will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Alex Valverde will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1410 WPOP.

--

R H E

Binghamton 2 8 1

Hartford 13 14 1

WP-Nick Bush (1-0)

LP-Marcel Renteria (0-1)

S- none

T-2:44

A-4,367

