Goats' Hand Ponies First Loss of Year Behind Big Third Inning

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats, propelled by an eight-run third inning, took game two of the season-opening three-game series 13-2 Saturday afternoon over the Rumble Ponies (1-1) at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Ponies catcher Francisco Alvarez did hit his second homer in as many games, a solo blast to right-centerfield, and finished 2-4.

In a game that was initially delayed by an hour and 53 minutes due to inclement weather, the Yard Goats (1-1) scored all their runs in the second, third, and fourth innings. In the third, Aaron Schunk and Ezequiel Tovar hit a pair of two-run homers, Willie MacIver and Hunter Stovall both hit RBI doubles, and Brenton Doyle added an RBI single.

Ponies RHP Marcell Renteria (0-1) took the loss for the Ponies allowing eight runs and seven hits over two and two thirds' innings in his first start since 2018. Hartford LHP Nick Bush (1-0) got the win throwing five scoreless frames with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Alvarez's solo homer put the Ponies on the board to lead off the eighth. He is now 5-9 (.556) with two homers and four RBI over his first two games at the Double-A level.

Binghamton RHP Joe Zanghi pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief and RHP Michel Otanez retired the side in order in the eighth.

The two teams play the rubber games of their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:05PM with pregame coverage beginning on Newsradio 1290 WNBF at 12:50.

Postgame Notes: Luke Ritter's RBI Double in the eighth was his first career Double-A hit.

