MLS Orlando City SC

Pedro Gallese GAME-WINNING PENALTY Is a Goalkeeper vs. Goalkeeper Battle!

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video


Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central