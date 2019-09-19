Patriots Strike Early in Fourth-Straight Win

September 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Sugar Land, Texas - The Somerset Patriots (26-39, 68-67) carried an early lead to an 8-6 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters (34-31, 69-66) Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

The Patriots jumped in front with four runs in the top of the first inning. Jimmy Paredes (12) and Michael Ohlman (10) each hit two-out, two-run home runs to provide the early lead.

The Skeeters, however, answered immediately in the next half inning. An RBI single from Denis Phipps, a run-scoring wild pitch and a Cody Stanley two-out RBI single evened the score at 4-4.

Somerset regained the lead with three more two-out runs in the third. Alfredo Rodriguez broke the tie before Rey Navarro added a two-run single to increase the lead to 7-4. A two-out RBI single from Edwin Espinal an inning later made it an 8-4 Patriot lead.

All eight runs on the night for the Patriots were plated with two outs in an inning. Paredes finished 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks. Espinal went 2-for-3 with an RBI, walk and two runs.

Sugar Land got an RBI double from Javier Betancourt in the fourth and a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth to trim its deficit in half, but would get no closer. That included stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

Zech Zinicola (W, 4-2) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Carlos Pimentel (L, 6-4) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits over six innings to take the loss. Mike Antonini (S, 28) worked a scoreless inning to finish the night.

The Patriots and Skeeters will continue their three-game series Thursday with a scheduled singel-admission doubleheader. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:30 pm CT (6:30 pm ET). Both games will be seven-inning contests.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues on the road until Friday, September 20th when the team returns home to face the New Britain Bees. The game will feature a Back-To-School Folders giveaway for the first 1,500 kids, presented by SCEA. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.