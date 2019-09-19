Blue Crabs Drop Finale with Stormers

September 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs and the Lancaster Barnstormers scored a combined ten runs in the first three games of this series but tonight was a different story. The Barnstormers plated nine runs in the sixth inning to propel them to a 16-2 win in the final Blue Crabs home game of the season.

The Blue Crabs and the Barnstormers each featured a starting pitcher who typically receives very little run support. This evening it was no low scoring affair.

The Stormers plated a three spot in the top of the second before the Blue Crabs responded with two of their own. Rubi Silva tripled home a run, and Mike Falsetti followed with a single to bring in Silva.

Lancaster's bats exploded in the sixth inning, plating a season high nine runs in the frame, and a season high 16 in the game.

Tonight was a Blue Crab favorite, Cory Vaughn's final career home game with the team. He was an All-Star in all three seasons in Southern Maryland and won the 2019 Atlantic League Home Run Derby.

Thursday night wrapped up the Blue Crabs final home game of the 2019 season in a 16-2 Barnstormers victory.

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and Twitter (@BlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.