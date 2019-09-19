Nash's 40th Keys Dramatic Comeback as Revs Force Extras, Clinch Second Half Crown

(York, Pa.): Telvin Nash joined the 40-home run club as the York Revolution battled back from down six runs to force extras with a dramatic comeback in a 13-8 loss in 10 innings to the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park. Despite the loss, the Revs clinch the eighth postseason berth in club history and fifth second-half division title as Sugar Land lost its game vs. Somerset on Wednesday evening. The Revs had entered the night with a magic number of one to eliminate the Skeeters.

York starter Austin Steinfort got off to a hot start, working a 1-2-3 top of the first inning.

Ducks left-hander Darin Downs responded with a scoreless inning of his own in the bottom half of the frame.

After a scoreless second, the Ducks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of third thanks to a two-RBI single from L.J. Mazzilli.

Long Island followed with a four-run top of the third. Rey Fuentes recorded a two-run single and a pair of runners crossed on wild pitches to make the score 6-0 Long Island.

York cut into the lead in their half of the fourth. After Telvin Nash walked, Isaias Tejeda cranked a two-run home run to deep left to slice the deficit to 6-2.

Phil Walby worked a scoreless sixth out of the York bullpen and Cesar Cabral returned from injury to work a scoreless seventh.

The Ducks tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to go up 8-2 as D'Arby Myers launched an RBI double off the Arch Nemesis and Steve Lombardozzi plated a run on a ground out.

From there, the Revs made a bid at matching their largest comeback of the season. York rallied for two in the eighth as Nash and Tejeda led off with singles and Henry Castillo roped a one-out RBI single to right-center to plate Nash. Tejeda crossed on a balk to bring York within 8-4.

The Revs erupted for four runs in the ninth to tie the game in stunning fashion. It all started with one out as Justin Trapp was hit by a pitch and Emmanuel Marrero walked. That set up Nash who launched a three-run home run to left-center, becoming the fourth in league history and first since 2005 to reach the 40-home run mark in a season. The three-run shot also lifted his RBI total to 98 on the year, jumping ahead of Chad Tracy (97 in 2014) for the third-highest total in club history. Tejeda followed shortly thereafter with his second of the night on a towering shot to deep left, tying the game at 8-8.

Long Island used the biggest extra inning by an opponent in Revs history to claim the victory, however, batting around in plating five runs in the 10th. Myers and Mazzilli provided RBI singles around Daniel Fields' two-run double down the first base line. Hector Sanchez also brought home a run on a fielder's choice.

Notes: The postseason berth is the eighth in franchise history for the Revs, the third-highest total in league history. It is York's fifth second-half title. It sets up a Freedom Division Series matchup with the Sugar Land Skeeters beginning next Tuesday evening in Texas. Nash walked three times and has now walked 99 times on the year, two shy of matching a league record. York righty Mitch Atkins (11-5, 2.83) faces Long Island right-hander Vin Mazzaro (10-4, 3.86) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

