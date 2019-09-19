Ducks Clinch Second Half Title and Winningest Season in Team History

September 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 13-8 in 10 innings on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

The Ducks built an early 6-0 lead with a two-run third inning and a four-run fourth against Revolution starter Austin Steinfort. Two-out, two-run singles by L.J. Mazzilli and Rey Fuentes, along with a pair of run-scoring wild pitches, highlighted the offense.

York closed to within 6-2 in the fourth on a two-run home run to left field by Isaias Tejeda off Ducks starter Darin Downs. However, Long Island got both runs back in the eighth on an RBI double to left by D'Arby Myers and a run-scoring groundout from Steve Lombardozzi.

The Revolution closed to within 8-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Henry Castillo's RBI single and a run-scoring balk. A three-run homer to left-center by Telvin Nash and a solo homer to left by Tejeda in the ninth tied the game at eight apiece.

Long Island answered right back with five runs in the 10th, sending nine men to the plate, to take a 13-8 lead. An RBI single to center by Myers, a two-run double to right by Daniel Fields, an RBI single to left by Mazzilli and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Hector Sanchez did the damage. Cody Mincey then induced a line drive double play in the bottom of the 10th to seal the historic win.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Downs pitched five innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Steinfort lasted four and two-thirds innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Mincey (7-1) earned the win with one and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief, striking out one. Orleny Quiroz (3-2) took the loss, surrendering five runs (two earned) on five hits in one inning.

Myers led the Flock at the plate with four hits, two RBIs, four runs and a pair of stolen bases. Deibinson Romero added three hits, Fuentes finished with two hits, two RBIs and three runs, while Mazzilli totaled two hits and three RBIs.

The win marks Long Island's 83rd victory of the season, which breaks the franchise record for wins in a single season. The Ducks earned 82 victories previously during their inaugural season of 2000. In addition, the win clinches the Second Half Liberty Division championship for the Ducks. This marks the second time in franchise history that Long Island has won both the first and second half titles, with the feat also being accomplished in 2011.

The Ducks will begin the Atlantic League playoffs on Tuesday, September 24, against an opponent that is still to be determined. Games One and Two of the Liberty Division Championship Series will take place on the road on Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25. Long Island will return home for Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) from Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29, respectively. Should the Ducks advance, they would host Games One and Two of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2. Game Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) will be on the road Friday, October 4, to Sunday, October 6, respectively. Tickets to all Ducks postseason home games can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their four-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (10-4, 3.86) gets the ball for the Ducks against Revolution righty Mitch Atkins (11-5, 2.83).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

