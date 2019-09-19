Revolution Claims Second-Half Championship; Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
September 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution, whose magic number for a playoff berth had been 1 at the start of Wednesday's game, claimed its eighth trip to the postseason on when the Sugar Land Skeeters lost to the Somerset Patriots. The newly minted second-half Freedom Division champs announced this morning that tickets are on sale for the first of the divisional playoff games in York on Friday, September 27.
The best of five playoff series will begin Tuesday and Wednesday in Sugar Land, home of this season's first-half Freedom Division champions, before returning to York for Game 3, followed by Games 4 and 5 if necessary.
Tickets for the Friday York playoff game are now available at YorkRevolution.com, in the Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park, and by phone at (717) 801-HITS.
Game time for the Friday and, if necessary, Saturday playoff games will be 6:30 p.m.; Sunday's Game 5 would be at 1:00 p.m.
