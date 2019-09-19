Anderson Pitches Way Into Record Book

John Anderson roared into the Lancaster Barnstormers record book on Wednesday evening.

The left-hander struck out 10 in seven innings, giving him a club record 140 on the season, as the Barnstormers picked up a 2-1 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the third game of a four-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Anderson (11-8) yielded four singles and one run in his seven innings of work. He was charged with two walk. Entering the game tied with Bryan Evans (2016) for the strikeout mark, Anderson became the all-time single season leader when Cory Vaughn committed on a check swing for the final out in the first inning.

All three outs in the second came on strikes around a walk to Joe Benson and his steal of second.

The Blue Crabs did not get a runner to second base again off Anderson, who finished his night by striking out the side in the seventh.

His mound opponent, Kevin McGovern, also struck out 10 in just five innings.

The Blue Crabs reached Anderson for a run on their first three batters of the game. Kent Blackstone bolted for first when the second pitch of the night got behind Parker Morin. Blackstone stole second, took third on a single to right by Edwin Garcia and scored on Jon Griffin's deep fly to center.

Lancaster, which had been shut out in the first two games of the series, struck back in the second. With one out, Melvin Mercedes singled to center off McGovern (1-2). K.C. Hobson crushed a two-run homer onto the right field hillside for the lead, which the Barnstormers never relinquished.

Both clubs lost two runners on the basepaths in the middle innings. In the home fifth, Parker Morin gunned down both Josh McAdams and Blackstone on steal attempts. Melvin Mercedes led off the sixth with a single. One out later, a soft liner by Devon Torrence landed in shallow right center. Mercedes raced for third and beat the throw but he was called out on an appeal for missing second base. Torrence was then thrown out stealing.

Dylan Rheault pitched a perfect eighth to hold the lead. Casey Crosby picked up two outs on the first three pitches in the ninth. After a long battle, Crosby struck out Tony Thomas, but the third strike got away from Morin, allowing Thomas to reach and extend the game. Vaughn reached on a "steal of first" when Crosby's 0-2 pitch bounced beyond Morin. Charlie Valerio flied out to end the game as Crosby earned his first Atlantic League save.

The series concludes on Thursday evening. Jonathan Albaladejo (2-12) will make the start for Lancaster against fellow right-handed Atlantic League veteran Kyle Simon (4-12). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: The season series stands at 9-9...Southern Maryland has never won the season series...Hobson is one homer from becoming the first player in club history to reach 20 homers in three different seasons...Anderson became the first Barnstormer since May 3 (Jake McCasland) to strike out 10 batters in a game...There have been 70 strikeouts in the first three games of the series.

