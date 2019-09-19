Morin's Rare Feat Boosts Barnstormers

It has happened only once in the Major Leagues in the last 68 years.

Parker Morin did it for the Barnstormers on Thursday night.

The Lancaster catcher tripled twice in the same inning, a nine-run sixth, as the Lancaster Barnstormers pasted the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 16-2, in the finale of a four-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

With Lancaster already leading, 7-2, Greg Golson led off the sixth with a walk before Morin crushed a ball over the head of center fielder Cory Vaughn for his first triple of the inning. A bad throw on the relay to third allowed Morin to score the second run. Tommy Thorpe and, later, Brandon Shimo had issues locating the strike zone, and the Barnstormers had three bases loaded walks in the inning before Morin stepped to the plate again. He drilled a line drive toward left field that quickly skipped past Joe Benson and rolled to the wall, clearing the bases for the second triple. Destin Hood singled him home to cap the nine-run inning, Lancaster's biggest of the season.

The Barnstormers reached Kyle Simon (4-13) for their first three runs in the top of the second. With one out, K.C. Hobson singled to right center. Melvin Mercedes moved him to second with a chopper to first base. Devon Torrence got the first run home with a single up the middle. Torrence stole second and took third on a base hit to left by Darian Sandford. Sandford also swiped second. Both runners scored on a single to center by Caleb Gindl.

Jonathan Albaladejo (3-12) allowed only two runs on the night, both in the bottom of the second. Benson led off with a single and moved up on a groundout by Josh McAdams. Rubi Silva triple deep to right center to knock home the first run. He would score on Mike Falsetti's single into the left field corner. Falsetti was thrown out at second by Greg Golson, and Kent Blackstone flied to the wall in right for the final out.

Albaladejo went 5 1/3, allowing six hits and two runs. He walked two and struck out four before he was lifted by manager Ross Peeples to a round of hugs and handshakes in what will likely be the final start of his 19-year professional career.

Josh Bell doubled home one run, and Melvin Mercedes singled home two more in the four-run third inning that broke the game open.

Lancaster heads to York on Friday to open the final series of the regular season. Nate Reed (4-4) will take the mound against Dan Minor (7-9). At stake is the Community Cup. Lancaster needs to sweep the three-game series to retain possession into the 2020 season. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Lancaster drew a franchise record 16 walks...Everyone in the starting lineup for Lancaster had a hit, drew a walk and scored a run...Only K.C. Hobson did not have an RBI...The Barnstormers won the season series against Southern Maryland, 10-9...Caleb Gindl mopped up the game with his sixth straight scoreless appearance...Lancaster has never lost the season series to the Blue Crabs...The win for Albaladejo was his first since July 24...Lancaster had scored only 10 runs in his previous five starts.

