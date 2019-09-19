Mazzaro's Masterpiece Helps Ducks Blank Revolution

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the York Revolution 2-0 on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series at PeoplesBank Park and final road game of the 2019 regular season.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single to left field from Hector Sanchez off Revolution starter Mitch Atkins. Back-to-back doubles by Sanchez and Deibinson Romero to begin the fourth increased the lead to two.

That was more than enough for Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro (11-4) to earn the win. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Atkins (11-6) suffered the loss, conceding two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings with five strikeouts. Myles Smith picked up his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out one.

Sanchez led the Flock offensively with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while David Washington added two doubles.

The Ducks return home on Friday to open a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Right-hander Brandon Beachy (5-0, 3.34) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Matt Sergey (3-3, 4.46).

