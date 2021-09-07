Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry Confirms Home Games Friday through Sunday
September 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Statement From Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry Regarding Home Games At TD Bank Ballpark From Friday, September 10th - Sunday, September 12th
"We are excited to announce that we should be all set to play our home games at TD Bank Ballpark this weekend.
These games are even a possibility because of the tireless work of our grounds crew, led by Dan Purner, our staff, and the amazing support of this community.
We look forward to being able to open the ballpark and show everyone just how resilient we all are here in New Jersey!"
Check out the Somerset Patriots Statistics
Images from this story
|
TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 7, 2021
- Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry Confirms Home Games Friday through Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- 2nd Annual Baseballtown Charities Night Golf Classic- Foursomes and Sponsorships Still Available - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Host Military Appreciation Event with Valor Home - Bowie Baysox
- RubberDuck Adam Scott Named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week - Akron RubberDucks
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- R-Phils Tues/Wed Games Postponed - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry Confirms Home Games Friday through Sunday
- Patriots Take Series with 7-3 Win
- Cabrera Homer Leads Way in 4-1 Win
- Late Home Runs Not Enough in Friday Night Loss
- Patriots and Yard Goats to Move September 7th - 9th Games to Hartford