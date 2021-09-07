Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry Confirms Home Games Friday through Sunday

TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots



Statement From Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry Regarding Home Games At TD Bank Ballpark From Friday, September 10th - Sunday, September 12th

"We are excited to announce that we should be all set to play our home games at TD Bank Ballpark this weekend.

These games are even a possibility because of the tireless work of our grounds crew, led by Dan Purner, our staff, and the amazing support of this community.

We look forward to being able to open the ballpark and show everyone just how resilient we all are here in New Jersey!"

