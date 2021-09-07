Ducks Score Early, Win Opener in Richmond, 5-1

September 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The RubberDucks scored twice in each of the first two innings, right fielder Jonathan Engelmann homered and drove in three runs, and left-hander Logan Allen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings to help Akron to a 5-1, series-opening win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Tuesday night. Akron's magic number is seven to clinch a playoff berth.

Turning Point

Akron took the lead in the first inning against Richmond left-hander Michael Plassmeyer. Designated hitter Will Brennan had a bunt single, and Plassmeyer hit shortstop Brayan Rocchio with a pitch. A groundout by left fielder George Valera advanced both runners, and with two outs, Engelmann grounded a two-run single into left field for a 2-0 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

Allen took the mound with a 2-0 lead and worked around a single, walk and hit batter in the first inning. He did not allow another runner to reach third base and completed 4 2/3 scoreless innings, extending a personal 12 1/3-inning scoreless streak. Left-hander Ben Krauth got the final out of the fifth inning and worked 2 1/3 innings. Right-hander Nic Enright started the eighth inning and allowed a solo home run to designated hitter Diego Rincones, but then retired six in a row to finish the victory.

Duck Tales

Akron extended the lead in the second inning, when second baseman Ike Freeman singled to extend his season-long five-game hitting streak. Rocchio hit a two-out single, and Valera hit a two-run double down the left-field line. Engelmann added an eighth-inning leadoff home run - his seventh of the season - to make it 5-0.

Notebook

The RubberDucks lead Somerset (64-44) by four games and Bowie by 5.5 games for the best record in the Double-A Northeast...Akron leads the season series with Richmond, 6-1, with five games remaining...Game Time: 3:05...Attendance: 3,369.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron right-hander Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.69 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Akeel Morris (5-0, 4.23 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.