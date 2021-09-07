SeaWolves Stay Consistent to Down Curve on Tuesday

September 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves used a consistent attack to open their six-game series with the Altoona Curve with a 4-2 win. Erie collected nine hits as a team including Kerry Carpenter's 15th home run of the season. Altoona scored both of their runs in the first inning, but Joey Wentz, Henry Martinez, and Yaya Chentouf held Altoona scoreless for the rest of the night.

Erie capitalized on an early error by Altoona to take a brief lead in the first inning. Daniel Cabrera opened the game by reaching safely on a muffed ball by the second baseman Josh Bissonette. Cabrera wasted no time in stealing second base, and scored on a single by Kerry Carpenter.

For the fourth consecutive game, Erie let up a run in the first inning. Joey Wentz needed a handful of batters to settle in, as he let up a single to Oneil Cruz, a walk to Ji-hwan Bae, and an RBI single to Rodolfo Castro, tying the game for Altoona before Wentz could record an out. A sacrifice fly by Mason Martin plated Bae from third base, but Wentz went on to work into the fifth inning without allowing another run.

Making a short start while he recovers from a forearm injury, Roansy Contrares only worked three innings for Altoona, but set down the 'Wolves in order after the first inning single by Carpenter. In a piggyback role, Osvaldo Bido (L, 4-7) took the next five innings on the mound for Altoona. Bido's first pitch was quickly served into the left field bleachers for a game-tying home run by Carpenter in the fourth inning.

A pair of doubles up the first base line put Erie ahead in the sixth inning. Carpenter opened the frame by bouncing the first into the corner, and Drew Ward gave Erie the lead when he hit the same spot to score Carpenter. Steven Jennings tossed the ninth inning, but let up three base hits to the SeaWolves, including an RBI single by Dane Myers to give Erie an insurance run.

Out of the bullpen, Henry Martinez (W, 4-3) logged 2.2 perfect innings for Erie, needing just 25 pitches. Yaya Chentouf worked the final two frames, allowing a pair of base runners on a walk and a double, but maintaining the lead to earn his third save.

Erie and Altoona continue their series on Wednesday at PNG Field, as Erie tries to win their third straight game. First pitch from Altoona is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Erie returns to UPMC Park for the final series of the season on Tuesday, September 14 to begin a series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.