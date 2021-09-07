2nd Annual Baseballtown Charities Night Golf Classic- Foursomes and Sponsorships Still Available

Join us for a night of fun and a golf tournament like no other! Golfers will light up the sky with their glow-in-the-dark golf balls as they compete with their friends while raising money for Baseballtown Charities.

The 2nd annual Baseballtown Charities Night Golf tournament is so big that there are two nights to pick from! Participants can choose from Friday, September 17 or Saturday, September 18. The 9-hole golf tournament will take place at Manor Golf Club as a scramble format. Registration starts at 6:30pm and the tournament starts at 7:30pm. Check out the video explaining the night https://youtu.be/APNPDtK9TVs.

The registration fee is $85 per golfer or $340 per foursome. The registration fee includes one glow ball, a head lamp, a glow necklace, and a hot dog/chip voucher along with all you care to drink! Extra glow balls will be available for purchase at the event. Here is the link to sign up today

https://rip-it-baseballtown.myshopify.com/collections/baseballtown-charities-night-golf.

Please consider sponsoring the event at either premium or secondary levels. Sponsors will receive print, verbal, and social media recognition. Visit bit.ly/3hD6p1Z for more information.

All proceeds benefit Baseballtown Charities. Baseballtown Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded to keep baseball alive in Reading so youngsters can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches.

