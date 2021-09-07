R-Phils Tues/Wed Games Postponed

The Tuesday, Sept. 7th & Wednesday, Sept. 8th R-Phils games have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Fisher Cats organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available. All current information can be found here: https://www.milb.com/reading/news/september-7-8-games-postponed

