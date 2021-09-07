Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve

ERIE SEAWOLVES (58-50, 9.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (53-52, 13.0 GB SW Div, 5th)

LHP Joey Wentz (0-4, 3.67 ERA) VS. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-1, 2.44 ERA)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 / 6:00 PM / PNG FIELD

GAME #109 / ROAD GAME #55 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP Garrett Hill (2-0, 0.82 ERA) vs. LHP Omar Cruz (2-4, 3.41 ERA)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP Beau Brieske (2-1, 3.03 ERA) vs. RHP Travis MacGregor (3-9, 6.69 ERA)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP Reese Olson (1-0, 3.14 ERA) vs. RHP Jeff Passantino 1-7, 4.76 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves rallied for a come-from-behind win on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park, knocking off the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 to secure a series win. Andre Lipcius hit his eighth home run of the season early in the contest, and A.J. Ladwig logged his second quality start of the year, but took a no decision. For the third straight day, Harrisburg took the early lead in the first inning, when Jacob Rhinesmith scored on a wild pitch and an error, but Andre Lipcius tied the game with a solo home run in the second inning. Ladwig walked Jake Alu in the fourth inning, and a ground out pushed the runner to second base. Brady Lindsly pushed Harrisburg back into the lead with a single to center field, making it a 2-1 game. Erie retied the game in the seventh inning when Andrew Navigato singled up the middle and scored on an error by the shortstop. In the eighth, Erie loaded the bases with no outs, and a sac fly by Drew Ward gave Erie the final run to win.

