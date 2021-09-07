RubberDuck Adam Scott Named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week

Akron RubberDucks left-hander Adam Scott

(Akron RubberDucks) Akron RubberDucks left-hander Adam Scott(Akron RubberDucks)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks left-hander Adam Scott has been named the Double-A Northeast MiLB Pitcher of the Week for Week 18, Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

Scott picked up his third win of the season on Friday, Sept. 3, tossing six hitless, scoreless innings allowing two walks and striking out eight batters to help the RubberDucks to a 3-0 win over the Altoona Curve. Scott combined with two RubberDucks relievers to no-hit Altoona for 8 2/3 innings and pitched a combined one-hit shutout, the second of three straight shutouts by Akron's pitching staff.

Scott is the first RubberDuck to be named MiLB Pitcher or Player of the Week this season. In 10 starts with Akron this season, he is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. In six starts since the beginning of August, Scott is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings, while holding opponents to a .158 batting average.

A fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Indians out of Wofford University in 2018, the 25-year-old Scott is in his second season appearing for Akron, for which he is 7-8 with a 3.48 ERA in 24 starts, along with 131 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings.

The RubberDucks travel to Richmond to begin a six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

The RubberDucks will return to Akron Tuesday, Sept. 14-Sunday, Sept. 19, to finish the regular season against the Somerset Patriots. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

