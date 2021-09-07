Baysox Host Military Appreciation Event with Valor Home

Bowie, Md: The Bowie Baysox will salute those who have served or are currently serving in our nation's armed forces during Military Appreciation Night, presented by Valor Home, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:35 pm.

The event takes place during the Baysox final weekend of the 2021 regular season and will feature a host of themed activities, events, fundraisers and tributes to military personnel to show support and gratitude for all active and retired service personnel.

During the game, Baysox players and coaches will wear specially designed jerseys for the event that will be auctioned during the game. A portion of the auction proceeds will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation. Manion was an experienced Iraq war veteran who paid the ultimate sacrifice in 2007 while leading a counterattack against enemy forces. Additional information on Travis Manion and the Travis Manion Foundation can be found at TravisManion.org.

A portion of ticket sales proceeds for this game will also benefit the Travis Manion Foundation. To purchase tickets and support this effort, fans can go to Baysox.com/tickets, select the September 18 game date, enter the code VALOR (all caps) in the special offer code box and purchase tickets. Five dollars of each ticket purchased for the Sept. 18 game through the special offer code will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation.

"When the opportunity arose to work with the Bowie Baysox, Valor Home jumped at the chance to partner with them to honor our region's military. Our company is a veteran based and centric organization that believes in giving back" said Brian Bauer, Co-Owner of Valor Home. "The old saying is: give back till it hurts. Al Kincaid, our co-founder says, "Give back till it feels good!" We believe that the foundation and spirit of America is alive and well in the game of baseball. We are honored to take part in Military Appreciation Night. Let's play ball!"

"The Bowie Baysox have a long track record of supporting and hosting our region's military and veterans" said Baysox Assistant General Manager Phil Wrye. "With over 20 years of hosting Navy Night and programs to bring service members from Joint Base Andrews, Fort Meade, AMVETS and more to the ballpark, we are excited to partner with Valor Home on this very special event."

The Bowie Baysox are the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Bowie Baysox 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

