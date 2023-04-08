Parada's Blast Not Enough, as BlueClaws Clip Cyclones

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - C Kevin Parada powered a 391-foot home run in the third inning and smashed a 109-mph single off the wall in the fourth, but a pair of crooked numbered innings from Jersey Shore shuffled the BlueClaws past the Brooklyn Cyclones, 8-6, in front of 1,245 fans at Maimonides Park on Saturday afternoon.

For the second-straight day, Jersey Shore jumped out to a multi-run lead. 1B Rixon Wingrove started the top of half of the second with a triple off RHP Dylan Tebrake (0-1) before scoring on a looping single over the second baseman's head by 3B Nick Ward. The BlueClaws capped a three-run inning with an infield knock by LF Troy Schreffler and a double steal of home from DH Jared Carr.

Brooklyn started the comeback trail in the bottom of the second when LF Omar De Los Santos smashed a double into left with a two-out in the inning and swiftly crossed the dish from second base on a two-base wild pitch.

Down a run, Parada pulled the 'Clones closer in the third. On the first pitch he saw from RHP Chase Antile (1-0), the 2022 first-round selection demolished a delivery well beyond the left-field scoreboard for his first home run of the season, yanking Brooklyn within one, 3-2.

In the fourth, the BlueClaws padded their lead thanks to a pair of defensive mistakes. A pair of missed-catch errors enabled one tally to come home, while a fielder's choice off the bat of Schreffler reeled in another. A wild pitch and an RBI knock from 2B Hao Yu Lee capped off the four-run frame, pushing Jersey Shore's advantage to five, 7-2.

The Cyclones climbed to within two in the fifth thanks to an offensive explosion of their own. RF Stanley Consuegra singled and 2B César Berbesi worked a walk before 1B Chase Estep's scorching two-run double into the left-center field gap trimmed Brooklyn's deficit to three, 7-4. DH Joe Suozzi rifled the next offering down the right-field line for a two-base knock of his own, making it a 7-5 contest.

After another run-producing base-hit by Lee extended the visitor's cushion to three, 8-5, the Cyclones crawled to within two in the seventh. Berbesi and De Los Santos ignited the attack with consecutive singles to place runners at the corners. On a strikeout, De Los Santos broke for second and swiped the bag, while Berbesi scampered home on the throw down, drawing Brooklyn within 8-6.

That was as close as the 'Clones would get over the final two frames. RHP Carlos Francisco issued an infield hit to 2B Kevin Kendall to start Brooklyn's half of the eighth inning, but did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way. The right-hander retired the final six batters he faced, in order, to secure his first save of the year and Jersey Shore's 8-6 win.

LHP Quinn Brodey and RHP Manny Rodriguez - both of which appeared with the Cyclones in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as position players - made their season debuts as pitchers on Saturday. The duo combined to surrender only one run over 4.0 innings, striking out three.

The Cyclones will square off with the BlueClaws in the rubber match of a three-game set to open the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM. RHP Tyler Stuart will take the mound for the Brooklyn in his team debut. LHP Matt Osterberg is slated to take the hill in the series finale for Jersey Shore.

