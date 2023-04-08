Braves' Series Finale Postponed
April 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - Tonight's (4/8) game between the Rome Braves and the Greenville Drive has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions, and will be made up on a later date.
Details will be shared once they are available.
Fans with tickets to tonight's contest may exchange them for any 2023 regular season home game. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office, over the phone, or via email. Tonight's blanket giveaway sponsored by Family Savings Credit Union has been rescheduled to 4/22.
