Saturday's Doubleheader Shelved

Hickory, NC- Due to storms in the area, the doubleheader scheduled for this evening has been postponed. The games will be made up in Winston-Salem on to-be-determined dates later this month as the teams meet again.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged at the Mike Johnson's Toyota Ticket Office for a future game this season (an upgrade is required for July 2nd and the Christian Concert nights).

Today's Luisangel Acuña bobblehead giveaway will be rescheduled to Friday, May 5th, which is the next Llamas de Hickory night on the schedule and a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Bobblehead Bundles are still on sale for fans that would like to guarantee their bobblehead but want to skip the lines or aren't sure if they would make the game. The bundles include the Luisangel Acuña bobblehead (May 5th), the Sir Conrad bobblehead (June 17th), and the Evan Carter bobblehead (July 15th) and a ticket to each of the games for $75. Adapted plans with the new date will be available starting Tuesday at 9am.

The Llamas de Hickory jersey auction will still conclude tonight at 9pm.

The Crawdads will hit the road in Wilmington (Delaware) for six games and will return Tuesday, April 18th for six games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

