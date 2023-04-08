Grasshoppers Get Past Renegades, 5-3

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers outlasted the Hudson Valley Renegades 5-3 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

After mustering just one run in the loss yesterday, Greensboro got on the board first with a three-run third. Tsung-Che Cheng ripped a one-out triple to set the table for Abrahan Gutierrez, who blasted a two-run home run over the left-field wall. Maikol Escotto stole second base and reached third on a throwing error before he stole home to complete the scoring.

Hudson Valley tied the game in the fourth on a three-run Aaron Palensky double. Offensively for the Renegades, Ben Rice reached base three times with a base hit and two walks as well.

The Grasshoppers retook the lead with a two run seventh inning. Carlos Gomez (0-1) allowed a single to Sammy Siani, a walk to Cheng, and hit Hudson Head with a pitch to load the bases. With just one out in the frame, Escotto lined a single up the middle to plate two and hand the lead back to Greensboro. Ryan Anderson entered the contest and left a pair of runners on base. Anderson finished his season debut with 2.2 scoreless innings and two punchouts.

Eddy Yean entered the game in the bottom half of the inning and yielded two walks. The right-handed pitcher used a pair of fielder's choices and a strikeout to work around the traffic.

Yean (1-0) and Jack Carey combined to shut the Renegades out in the final four frames to pick up their first win of the season.

Hudson Valley and Greensboro wrap up their three-game series Sunday at Heritage Financial Park. RHP Drew Thorpe will make his Yankees Minor League debut, while the Grasshoppers have yet to name a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 1:45.

