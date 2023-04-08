Last Day to Bid in Llamas Jersey Auction

Hickory, NC - The Llamas de Hickory jerseys worn by the Crawdads for select games during the 2019, 2021, and 2022 seasons up for bid in an online auction until 9pm tonight (April 8th).

15 of the Rangers' Top 30 Prospects and current MLB players have worn the jerseys including: Josh Jung, Luisangel Acuna, Evan Carter, Owen White, Cole Ragans, Ezequiel Duran, and Josh Smith.

All bidding will be conducted on the MiLB Auctions platform. Bids will be done in $5 increments. Any bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the auction several minutes.

