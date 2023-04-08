Hoppers Record First Win of the Season
April 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
FISHKILL, NY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers recorded their first win of the season on Saturday, April 8, beating the Hudson Valley Renegades 5-3. The Grasshoppers tallied nine hits and one error against the Renegades five hits and one error. The Grasshoppers and Renegades each move to 1-1 on the season.
Hits for the Grasshoppers were tallied by Abrahan Gutierrez (2), Maikol Escotto (2), Will Matthiessen (2), Tsung-Che Cheng (1), Jase Bowen (1), and Sammy Siani (1). Gutierrez recorded his first homerun of the season and first for the Grasshoppers, batting .250 with two RBI and one run scored. Escotto also tallied two RBI and one run scored, while Cheng worked in a triple.
Starting on the mound for the Hoppers was 3rd Round Draft Pick (2021) Bubba Chandler. He registered four strikeouts and gave up three hits, three runs (two earned), and two free bases on 3.1 innings of work.
Eddy Yean earned the win for the Grasshoppers and recorded three strikeouts on two innings of work. Yean moves to 1-0 on the season. Jack Carey struck out four and recorded the save for the Grasshoppers (1).
Carlos Gomez took the loss for the Renegades and moved to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers face the Renegades again tomorrow, April 9at 2:05 PM. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
