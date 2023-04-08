Braves Ride Pitching to 2-0 Start

April 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves' JJ Niekro in action

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves' JJ Niekro in action(Rome Braves)

ROME,GA - With the pageantry and polish of Opening Day now in the rearview, the Rome Braves found some carryover from their Game One win on Thursday night and topped the Greenville Drive, 5-3, in the second leg of the series.

For the second consecutive night, Greenville drew first blood. This time off Braves starter, JJ Niekro. A leadoff single from Eddinson Paulino and subsequent walks to the 2-3 batters of Meidroth and Mayer loaded the bases for Boston's 11th ranked prospect, Blaze Jordan. Niekro would then lean on his defense to get him out of the first inning jam. Jordan sent a slow roller to short, and Alvarez made sure to get the force out at second thus scoring Paulino from third on the fielder's choice. With one out and runners at the corners, a fly ball to left fielder Kadon Morton looked more than capable of scoring Meidroth from third, but a bullet from the arm of Morton would cut down the runner at the plate to end the first.

Trailing 1-0, the Braves lineup set its sights on Greenville starter, Angel Bastardo. With two away in the bottom of second, nine-hole hitter Keshawn Ogans would pick up his first two RBIs on the year, driving in Stephen Paulini and Brandon Parker on double to deep right. Flipping the lineup card over, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. singled to left, plating Ogans and giving the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Greenville and Rome traded runs in the third. A single from Bryson Horne and consecutive walks saw Angel Bastardo's night come to close. Horne would score after a third consecutive walk, issued to Brandon Parker. Scoring would cease for the Braves until the bottom of the sixth when a much-needed insurance run was brought in by none other than Nacho Alvarez Jr., his fourth RBI of the series.

Despite the first inning woes, Braves starter JJ Niekro would settle in and exit with the lead after 3.2 innings pitched. Hunter Riggins, Miguel Pena, and Joe Harvey would combine for 3.1 innings of middle relief and give up just one run while striking out five. The six out save belonged to Estarlin Rodriguez, his first of the season. All told, the five arms sent to the hill by manager Angel Flores sent the Drive into a 2-for-30 tailspin at the plate.

Rome will look to complete the series sweep of the Greenville Drive on Saturday. The first pitch is slated for 5:00 pm EDT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.