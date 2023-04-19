Panthers Sign Wilmer Skoog to AHL Contract for 23-24

April 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers have added another piece for the Checkers next season, signing Wilmer Skoog to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 campaign.

Skoog, 23, spent four years at Boston University and recorded 76 points (40g, 36a) in 103 games for the Terriers.

The Swedish forward led BU in goals each of the last two seasons and earned a spot on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team as a junior in 2021-22. He also helped guide his team to a spot in the 2023 Frozen Four.

