Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (34-27-6-5; 79 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (35-28-5-4; 79 points)

The Iowa Wild begin the Calder Cup Playoffs with a trip to BMO Center to take on the Rockford IceHogs in Game 1 of the Central Division Quarterfinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.

TAKE TWO

The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the second time the Iowa Wild have advanced to the American Hockey League's postseason in team's 10-year history. Iowa last made the playoffs in 2018-19, when the team went 37-26-8-5 and beat the Milwaukee Admirals three games to two in the opening round of the postseason. The Wild also finished in a playoff position in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, but each season was shortened and did not include postseason play.

RIVALS 101

- The Wild and IceHogs have played 100 regular season games over the past decade

- Rockford is Iowa's most-played opponent in team history

- The Wild are 52-38-6-4 all-time against the IceHogs

- Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford during the 2022-23 regular season

PLAYOFF LEADERS

- Andrew Hammond holds the Iowa record for most saves in a postseason game (33)

- Ryan Donato holds the playoff record for most points and assists in a game (3)

- Five players scored two goals in a game in Iowa's 2018-19 playoff run; Gerry Mayhew did so three times over 11 games

