Monsters to Donate $23,000 to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters Community Foundation is proud to announce a $23,000 donation to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital thanks to funds raised during the team's University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, April 1.

"We are so appreciative of the incredible support and partnership of the Monsters. Everyone who attended the game was absolutely thrilled and had a wonderful time.," said Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospital President Patti DePompei, who also serves as the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation. "Our sole mission is to provide extraordinary health care, and an important element of our work is thoughtful community partnerships like ours."

The donation is supported by funds raised through the auction of specialty jerseys with the player's nicknames painted on the nameplates by kids from the UH Rainbow family, commemorative autographed warm-up pucks and a special retail collection.

In front of 12,094 fans on April 1, children who have become part of the UH Rainbow family were recognized throughout the game along with the hardworking staff at the hospital.

A special moment took place pregame as the team prepared to enter the ice between UH Rainbow jersey designer, Georgie, and Monsters forward Robbie Payne. After working together at a jersey design party at University Hospitals earlier this year, Payne was able to stop and show Georgie the nameplate they created together (pictured right).

"We are honored to help channel the passion of Monsters fans for their team and the community into an impactful donation to support the amazing work of the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital," said Monsters Vice President of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams.

