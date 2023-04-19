Vegas Golden Knights, Manny Viveiros Mutually Agree to Part Ways

April 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights and Manny Viveiros have mutually agreed to part ways, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today. Viveiros, whose contract expires on June 30, will not return as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights next season.

"We thank Manny for his leadership and dedication in the first three seasons of the Henderson Silver Knights," McCrimmon said. "He guided the club through some challenging circumstances and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Manny all the best moving forward."

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and celebrated their fifth season in 2021-22. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.