Vegas Golden Knights, Manny Viveiros Mutually Agree to Part Ways
April 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights and Manny Viveiros have mutually agreed to part ways, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today. Viveiros, whose contract expires on June 30, will not return as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights next season.
"We thank Manny for his leadership and dedication in the first three seasons of the Henderson Silver Knights," McCrimmon said. "He guided the club through some challenging circumstances and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Manny all the best moving forward."
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and celebrated their fifth season in 2021-22. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and TikTok.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2023
- Vegas Golden Knights, Manny Viveiros Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dustin Wolf Wins 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Voted Winner of Baz Bastien Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Team Award Winners - San Jose Barracuda
- Panthers Sign Wilmer Skoog to AHL Contract for 23-24 - Charlotte Checkers
- Mitch Love - 'A Tremendous Honour' - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters to Donate $23,000 to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Recall Nardi, Sign Murdaca to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Begin Calder Cup Journey in Springfield vs. Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game One - Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Game 1 of First Round - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Vegas Golden Knights, Manny Viveiros Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Reign in First Game of Back-to-Back
- Series Preview: April 14 & 15 vs. Ontario
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight